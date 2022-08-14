Holy Spirit Medical Center recognized for care

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center was recently recognized by three national organizations for health care.

Penn State Health announced last week that the hospital received recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. News & World Report and the Leapfrog Group.

CMS's Overall Hospital Quality Stars Ratings for 2022 gave Holy Spirit a rating of five stars, the highest quality distinction, and a jump from last year's rating of four stars. The overall rating summarizes multiple quality measures across five areas of health care performance, and only 429 hospitals in the country received five stars. Holy Spirit is one of 24 hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive the designation.

U.S. News & World Report recognized Holy Spirit as high performing in five specialties: treatment of chronic pulmonary disease, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center also received honors from the magazine.

The Leapfrog Group awarded Holy Spirit an "A" in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The rating is a jump from a "B" in fall 2021. The independent watchdog sets standards for patient safety across the country.

“Holy Spirit Medical Center is leading the way on excellent, patient-centered care,” said Don McKenna, Holy Spirit and Hampden medical centers regional president, in a message to staff members. “Every employee plays a critical role as we help write the Penn State Health story in the region.”