High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid 'twindemic'

October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek to avoid a "twindemic" with COVID-19.

"Take flu out of the equation this fall," said Dr. Daniel Jernigan of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone -- seemingly plenty considering last year just under half of adults got vaccinated and there usually are leftovers.

Still, there's no way to know how many will seek shots this year and some people occasionally are finding drugstores or clinics temporarily out of stock.

Be patient: Flu vaccine ships gradually, in batches, and the CDC and manufacturers say more is in transit.

"This year I think everyone is wanting to get their vaccine and maybe wanting it earlier than usual," Jernigan told The Associated Press. "If you're not able to get your vaccination now, don't get frustrated" but keep trying.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur, which is supplying nearly 250 million doses worldwide including 80 million for the U.S., says it has shipments staggered into November.