Health panel may open lung cancer screening to more smokers

Lung cancer screening is complicated -- not every hospital is equipped to offer it -- and few of those eligible today receive it, just 6% according to one study the task force cited. In contrast, 60% to 80% of those eligible for breast, colon or cervical cancer screening get checked.

One reason: When lung cancer screening finds an abnormality, people may need invasive testing to tell if it's really a tumor -- and occasionally those lung biopsies can cause serious, even fatal, complications, said Dr. Otis Brawley of Johns Hopkins University, a cancer expert not involved with the task force.

Still, Brawley welcomed the expanded eligibility because lighter, younger smokers should have lungs in good enough shape to get the benefit of screening without as much risk.

"You're recruiting healthier smokers, people who you're more likely to be able to surgically intervene and do something," he said. "They are moving toward a population where the bad things are less likely to happen."

The proposal is open for public comment through August 3. If finalized, the screening would be available to the qualified younger, lighter smokers without a co-pay, just as it is today for people who meet the criteria.

