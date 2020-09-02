Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

When COVID-19 vaccines become available, health providers will need to track where and when patients receive their vaccines, said Moore, the medical director of Tennessee's immunization plan during the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009 and 2010. And with many different shots in the works, they will need to know exactly which one each patient got, she said.

People will need to receive their second COVID-19 dose 21 or 28 days after the first, so health providers will need to remind patients to receive their second shot, Moore said, and ensure that the second dose is the same brand as the first.

The CDC will require vaccinators to provide " dose-level accounting and reporting" for immunizations, so that the agency knows where every dose of COVID-19 vaccine is "at any point in time," Moore said. Although "the sophistication of these systems has improved dramatically" in the past decade, she said, "many states will still face major challenges meeting data tracking and reporting expectations."

The CDC is developing an app called the Vaccine Administration Monitoring System for health departments whose data systems don't meet standards for COVID-19 response, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, a nonprofit based in Rockville, Maryland.