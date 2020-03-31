Hay fever or coronavirus? For allergy sufferers, a season of worry sets in

"I consider it as something that could kill me because of COVID-19 floating around," Convocar said via email. With a family member still traveling to work every day, she said, "I don't know what he got out there."

Many garden-variety hay fever sufferers, of whom there are about 19 million adults in the U.S., are also on heightened alert.

They're taking their temperatures each day, just in case. They're hiding their sneezes and sniffles from suspicious colleagues and grossed-out grocery shoppers. They're commiserating with each other and sharing memes on social media ("I don't know if I should buy Zyrtec or turn myself in to the CDC").

Pamela Smelser is reminded of allergy season every time she looks out the window of her home office, where her cherry tree is blooming. Spring came early to Maryland, she said, and lots of people are coughing and sneezing from the pollen.

"You do what you have to do: You take your meds for allergies and stay away from people," Smelser said. "People get really hinky about coughing right now."

Though she's had allergies for years, Smelser, a semiretired social worker and community college teacher outside Baltimore, admits to being a touch paranoid. She takes her temperature every day because she's 66 and, well, you can never be too careful.