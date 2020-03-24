HAP: Midstate hospitals prepared for COVID-19 patients, but large surge will overwhelm them without more funding

Area health systems and the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania on Tuesday spoke of being currently prepared for a small influx of COVID-19 patients, but health officials are pushing for an emergency fund through the state that will help with finances and in the case of a large surge on the scale of New York.
Andy Carter is the president and CEO of HAP, which helps coordinate hospital information and lobbying, and can help move supplies and equipment to hospitals that need it. He said Tuesday that if people don't adhere to Gov. Tom Wolf's mitigation efforts, there could be a surge of patients for which hospitals are not prepared.
"Pennsylvania hospitals have been preparing for years to handle a pandemic," he said. "But we are in a very different situation ... with dangerous consequences."
Carter said there is a varying use rate, or burn rate, of personal protective equipment at various hospitals. On the whole, however, he said it's a "reasonable estimate" to say that in three weeks, hospitals will run out of PPEs if they do not receive help, and some places may run out of them in a "matter of hours or days."
With equipment being just one of the concerns Carter and other health officials have during the pandemic, HAP is pushing the governor and the General Assembly to support what it calls a "health care coronavirus emergency response fund." Carter said the fund will help stabilize hospitals, as well as help pay for the things they'll need at this time, which could include equipment, hiring temporary health care workers, providing child care for health care workers and even providing housing for patients who are not sick enough to stay in the hospital but not well enough to be released back to their homes.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said it is rushing to procure more medical supplies from the federal government's stockpile, from other states and countries, and from manufacturers repurposing their factories.
"There’s a full-on effort across the administration to make sure we have the supplies for our healthcare personnel to deal with the surge of patients from COVID-19,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
Officials have been vague about the state's readiness, however.
Levine has steadfastly refused to say how much protective gear Pennsylvania has in its possession, and how much it still needs to help healthcare workers safely treat the anticipated surge of coronavirus patients, according to The Associated Press. Nor have officials answered questions about the state's supply of respirators, or how many more hospital beds it might need to meet demand.
Funding figures
There is no set dollar figure HAP seeks for the emergency fund and it will work with legislators to figure that out, but Carter said it would likely be considerable.
"We know it's going to be an enormous amount to match the surge of care we will be providing," he said, adding that Washington state, which has 60% of Pennsylvania's population, created a similar fund that reached $200 million.
Carter said such a fund could receive money from the $1.5 billion the federal government set aside for Pennsylvania in its action last week to increase Medicaid spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some federal money is already reaching local groups. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it awarded $2.8 million to 43 health centers in the state, stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Acts signed on March 6.
Locally, Sadler Health Center in Carlisle received $57,934, Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg received $76,160, and Keystone Rural Health Center in Chambersburg received $94,667.
Hospital preparations
When it comes to funding, one of the more obvious, pressing issues for health systems is receiving enough money to buy PPEs, ventilators and other equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
The Associated Press reported on Monday that a surge in infections across the world has caused a critical shortage of medical supplies, and health care workers have reported being asked to reuse and ration disposable masks and gloves.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, promised medical supplies will start pouring in and will be "clearly directed to those hot spots that need it the most," according to the AP, but that relies on funding in the aid package that was tied up in Congress, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday that the state requested and received a shipment of PPEs and masks from the federal government recently, and the department will continue to seek medical supplies and then allocate that equipment for regional needs, county needs and individual health system needs.
Though there are concerns about the ability to properly treat patients weeks from now, area health systems reported that they have the capabilities to handle what they've seen so far, and they are prepared to help more patients.
Geisinger, which owns Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, said it is prepared for what is currently projected to happen in the community.
"Geisinger has enough beds to meet current and projected needs in our communities," the health system said in an email. "Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception. Several Geisinger hospitals [including Holy Spirit] have established treatment tents, not in response to an existing increase in demand, but so we can be prepared to care for our communities in the event of increased COVID-19 activity."
Penn State Health also reported that capacity and operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, as well as Penn State Children's Hospital, continue as normal, and the health system has the capacity to handle multiple COVID-19 patients.
The health system has also been preparing and adapting to developments by making staging locations should the need for additional space arise.
Lou Baverso, president of the Cumberland Region for UPMC, said they started preparing in partnership with local, state and federal public health authorities in January and are continuing to plan and act.
"We anticipate that most patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not need to be admitted and will recover at home," he said. "For patients who are admitted to a health care facility, we have a multitude of hospital and nonhospital locations throughout our 40-hospital network, including seven hospitals in central Pennsylvania, that we can leverage for different types of clinical needs."
Baverso also said UPMC staff are well-equipped with both training to recognize potential COVID-19 cases and with medical equipment.
"We have a strong supply chain system to ensure we are receiving personal protective equipment and everything needed for patient care," he said. "We are closely tracking our allocation of these supplies to our facilities to make sure they have what they need, but that none is wasted."
Penn State Health reported that its supplies of PPEs are "adequate," and it is continuously evaluating its policies and guidelines for use of PPEs to best ensure an adequate supply moving forward. One of the changes involves canceling elective surgeries, which helps save some PPEs for use in treating COVID-19 patients.
Geisinger said it, like other health systems worldwide, is facing a challenge in the number of supplies, though it added that it is "well positioned to address these challenges." Geisinger is, however, seeking donations of N95 or dust masks, nitrile or latex gloves and electric construction heaters to help ease the burden. Those who want to donate can call Geisinger for details at 800-739-6882.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.