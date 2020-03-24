HAP: Midstate hospitals prepared for COVID-19 patients, but large surge will overwhelm them without more funding

Area health systems and the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania on Tuesday spoke of being currently prepared for a small influx of COVID-19 patients, but health officials are pushing for an emergency fund through the state that will help with finances and in the case of a large surge on the scale of New York.

Andy Carter is the president and CEO of HAP, which helps coordinate hospital information and lobbying, and can help move supplies and equipment to hospitals that need it. He said Tuesday that if people don't adhere to Gov. Tom Wolf's mitigation efforts, there could be a surge of patients for which hospitals are not prepared.

"Pennsylvania hospitals have been preparing for years to handle a pandemic," he said. "But we are in a very different situation ... with dangerous consequences."

Carter said there is a varying use rate, or burn rate, of personal protective equipment at various hospitals. On the whole, however, he said it's a "reasonable estimate" to say that in three weeks, hospitals will run out of PPEs if they do not receive help, and some places may run out of them in a "matter of hours or days."