Half of COVID-19-related deaths in Pa. in long-term care facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About half of all COVID-19-related deaths in the state have occurred in long-term care facilities, the state Department of Health reported during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the department has analyzed information provided by laboratories and health care providers about cases and have discovered the true depth of the disease's effect on nursing facilities across the state.

The department said of the 26,490 COVID-19 cases in the state as of midnight Wednesday morning, 3,316 of them are in 297 nursing homes in 33 counties. Of the 647 deaths reported, 324 of those occurred in long-term care facilities.

This number is a drastic change from what the department had been reporting. On Tuesday, the department had only known about 1,869 positive cases in 232 nursing facilities.

With the new data, the department is also providing a county breakdown of cases, though there is no public list yet of which facilities have COVID-19 cases and deaths.

All of the Midstate is included in the 33 counties with nursing facilities with COVID-19 cases, except for Franklin and Perry counties.