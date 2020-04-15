Groups concerned over future of many Pa. hospitals in wake of financial report

Operating margins of acute care hospitals statewide increased by 1.37% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019, and health experts say that meager increase was not enough to protect many hospitals being hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency that analyzes health care data and finances in the state, on Wednesday released its financial analysis for fiscal year 2019 for acute care hospitals. Though the analysis does not include any data from this year when hospitals encountered problems related to COVID-19, experts say it paints a picture of how some hospitals may not be prepared for the unexpected costs this year.
According to the report, hospitals’ uncompensated care, which is a combination of bad debt and charity care, increased between the two years by 9.3%, from $750 million to $820 million.
Along with that increase, hospitals posted meager gains in operating margins, according to Joe Martin, executive director of PHC4.
“This significant change, along with meager gains in operating and total net income, comes well before the coronavirus COVID 19 crisis,” he said. “Many hospitals will face serious financial challenges as Pennsylvania works to mitigate the fiscal impact of the epidemic.”
Martin said that in fiscal year 2019, 34% of Pennsylvania hospitals reported a negative operating margin, and 29% reported an operating margin between zero and four percent.
“These are troubling indicators even in good financial times,” he said.
Local hospitals
One of the hospitals that falls into the category of facilities with operating margins of less than 4% is Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. According to the new report, Holy Spirit’s operating margin in fiscal year 2019 was 3.1%. For the fiscal year, the hospital received $305 million in net patient revenue, which is up 3.79% over three years, and it reported total operating expenses at $299 million.
With COVID-19 forcing health systems to temporarily stop offering elective procedures, health groups are worried about what effect this will have on hospitals being able to stay in operation.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania reports that without elective procedures, hospitals could be seeing as much as 40% of its income disappear, and HAP’s early estimates conclude that hospitals will lose $1.5 billion each month due to cancellation of elective services. Combined with the increase cost of care for COVID-19 patients and equipment for staff, HAP said hospitals could incur an estimated $2 billion each month as the pandemic continues.
“This report only underscores the fact that many hospitals — which are the economic engines of the communities they serve — are at a real risk of closure,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO of HAP. “An event of this magnitude has placed unprecedented strain on our health care system and we must do everything to ensure that they remain open and able to treat patients during this crisis and beyond.”
While health experts are concerned about operating margins like those of Holy Spirit’s, the rest of the region is showing better numbers than the rest of the state.
PHC4 separated counties into nine regions, with Region 5 including all of the Midstate counties from Lancaster and Lebanon counties to the east, Fulton and Huntingdon counties to the west and north to Juniata County. While the statewide average for operating margins in fiscal year 2019 were 6.11%, the regional average was 10.53%. The only concerning number in the region was uncompensated care at 2.67%, which is more than the state average of 1.72%.
Locally, aside from Holy Spirit, all other hospitals serving Cumberland County residents had an operating margin of more than 10% in the last fiscal year. UPMC Carlisle operated at 10.42%, UPMC Pinnacle hospitals as a whole had a 13.67% operating margin, Chambersburg Hospital had a 14.61% operating margin, and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center operated at a margin of 12.81%.
Holy Spirit and Hershey Medical Center both reported along the statewide average of uncompensated care, though other hospitals in the region were higher. About 3.97% of care was uncompensated at Chambersburg Hospital, 3.44% at UPMC Pinnacle hospitals, and 2.72% at UPMC Carlisle.
Carter said uncompensated care is only expected to grow this year with the state’s workforce being affected by COVID-19.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com
