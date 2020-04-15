Groups concerned over future of many Pa. hospitals in wake of financial report

“These are troubling indicators even in good financial times,” he said.

Local hospitals

One of the hospitals that falls into the category of facilities with operating margins of less than 4% is Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. According to the new report, Holy Spirit’s operating margin in fiscal year 2019 was 3.1%. For the fiscal year, the hospital received $305 million in net patient revenue, which is up 3.79% over three years, and it reported total operating expenses at $299 million.

With COVID-19 forcing health systems to temporarily stop offering elective procedures, health groups are worried about what effect this will have on hospitals being able to stay in operation.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania reports that without elective procedures, hospitals could be seeing as much as 40% of its income disappear, and HAP’s early estimates conclude that hospitals will lose $1.5 billion each month due to cancellation of elective services. Combined with the increase cost of care for COVID-19 patients and equipment for staff, HAP said hospitals could incur an estimated $2 billion each month as the pandemic continues.