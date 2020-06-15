Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes

Scalise echoed earlier, less forceful, comments from CMS head Verma, who has said such state orders were "not appropriate" and "may have contributed to this issue as well."

But Harvard researcher David Grabowski, who serves on a nonpartisan commission advising Congress about Medicare, says neither state policies, nor "bad apples" among nursing homes, have driven the outbreak.

Instead, Grabowski says it's simpler: Because the virus can be spread by people who show no symptoms, that means if it's already in a community, the staff can unwittingly bring it into the nursing home. Once inside it easily spreads among frail residents living in close quarters.

"The secret weapon behind COVID is that is spreads in the absence of any symptoms," Grabowski told lawmakers at a recent briefing. "If COVID is in a community where staff lives, it is soon to be in the facility where they work."

He proposed a federal effort to regularly test nursing home staff and residents, along with greater supplies of masks, gowns and other protective gear.

"The federal government needs to own this issue," said Grabowski.