Geisinger will require all people to wear masks at all locations

Geisinger will require all people to wear masks at all locations

{{featured_button_text}}
Geisinger Holy Spirit logo

Geisinger announced it will require all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in its facilities beginning Saturday, April 4.

Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that all Pennsylvanians are instructed to wear a mask when they leave their homes, Geisinger announced the policy change Friday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Geisinger will provide the appropriate type of mask to all employees, patients and visitors, according to the health care firm. The mandatory masking applies to anyone entering any Geisinger facility.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News