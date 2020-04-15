Geisinger to keep nonurgent procedures on hold through May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Geisinger on Tuesday announced it will extend its hold on performing elective, nonurgent procedures through May 31, though that end date is subject to change based on the progression of the coronavirus.

The health system, which owns Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, said patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled. In some cases, another care option may be offered.

Geisinger also said that more than 1,600 of its physicians are set up to perform telemedicine visits, with appointments available in primary care and more than 70 specialties. Patients who have an upcoming appointment can contact their doctor's office directly, and telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15, with other insurers also waiving co-pays for this service.