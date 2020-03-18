Geisinger Holy Spirit sets up tent for screening; Penn State Health providing virtual, drive-thru tests

Some health system employees are working outdoors as the health care industry looks to treat COVID-19 while preventing it from spreading to others.
Geisinger Holy Spirit set up a large, tented area adjacent to its Spirit Urgent Care facility in Camp Hill. The health system said the tent will be used to screen patients who may have symptoms potentially related to COVID-19, which include fever, cough and respiratory problems.
"Patients will be evaluated to determine the need for further treatment or need for testing," the health system said in an email.
Geisinger Holy Spirit, like other health officials, encourages residents with symptoms to call ahead first before showing up at a doctor's office, clinic or emergency room. Geisinger has a 24/7 hotline at 570-284-3657 to offer care guidance or for those who want to talk to a nurse.
The larger Geisinger Health System on Tuesday announced it is treating its first three patients with presumed positive results for COVID-19, though the Danville-based health system did not elaborate on which hospital is treating those patients.
While Geisinger Holy Spirit fields symptomatic patients, Penn State Health announced it is offering free virtual screenings that could lead to getting a test at a drive-thru it opened on its Hershey campus.
Penn State Health said anyone with concerns that they may have COVID-19 can use its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand, to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate their symptoms and make care recommendations.
If that provider believes the person should be tested, Penn State Health has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for only those patients who used the telehealth service and received an order from a provider. The drive-thru is not open to the general public.
“It is critical for people who believe they may have COVID-19 to speak with a provider before going to any clinic, urgent care or emergency room,” said Chris LaCoe, vice president of operations at Penn State Health. “This service will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to make a trip at all.”
To access Penn State Health's service, patients can download the free Penn State Health OnDemand Virtual Visits app, available for both iOS and Android, or on their computer. Users can enroll by creating a free loging and completing a personal profile.
To connect with a provider for a free COVID-19 screening visit, users should select "coronavirus screen." The screening is available for patients of any age and is staffed with Penn State Health providers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
While it offers this new service, Penn State Health is making other changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health system is suspending non-essential, elective surgeries, effective Thursday morning. The health system is communicating with affected patients of the medical center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center about changes to surgical care.
Surgeons conducted a case-by-case review of scheduled surgeries to make the decision as to who would be affected by the suspension and who would still undergo surgery, according to the health system.
