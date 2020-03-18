Geisinger Holy Spirit sets up tent for screening; Penn State Health providing virtual, drive-thru tests

Some health system employees are working outdoors as the health care industry looks to treat COVID-19 while preventing it from spreading to others.

Geisinger Holy Spirit set up a large, tented area adjacent to its Spirit Urgent Care facility in Camp Hill. The health system said the tent will be used to screen patients who may have symptoms potentially related to COVID-19, which include fever, cough and respiratory problems.

"Patients will be evaluated to determine the need for further treatment or need for testing," the health system said in an email.

Geisinger Holy Spirit, like other health officials, encourages residents with symptoms to call ahead first before showing up at a doctor's office, clinic or emergency room. Geisinger has a 24/7 hotline at 570-284-3657 to offer care guidance or for those who want to talk to a nurse.

The larger Geisinger Health System on Tuesday announced it is treating its first three patients with presumed positive results for COVID-19, though the Danville-based health system did not elaborate on which hospital is treating those patients.