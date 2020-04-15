Geisinger creates employee emergency assistance fund

Geisinger on Wednesday announced that its CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, and his executive leadership team will take a temporary pay reduction and donate the funds to a newly created employee emergency assistance fund.
The health system said Ryu will take a 30% pay reduction while the leadership team will take a 20% reduction. The reductions will supply about $250,000 per month to a fund accessible to employees facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Geisinger said more details about the application process to access the funds will be announced soon.
“The COVID-19 crisis is not only a public health crisis; it is also an economic crisis caused by the necessary temporary shutdown of our society,” Ryu said. “While funds from this compensation reduction could help Geisinger’s expected budget challenges, in recognition of the hardships faced by some of our employees at this time, the leadership team and I felt it was more appropriate to use the funds to create this new employee emergency assistance fund.”
