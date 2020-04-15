Geisinger creates employee emergency assistance fund

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The health system said Ryu will take a 30% pay reduction while the leadership team will take a 20% reduction. The reductions will supply about $250,000 per month to a fund accessible to employees facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis is not only a public health crisis; it is also an economic crisis caused by the necessary temporary shutdown of our society,” Ryu said. “While funds from this compensation reduction could help Geisinger’s expected budget challenges, in recognition of the hardships faced by some of our employees at this time, the leadership team and I felt it was more appropriate to use the funds to create this new employee emergency assistance fund.”