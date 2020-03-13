Frequently asked questions on coronavirus

The White House has said anyone with a doctor’s order could get tests, but media outlets, including CNN, have reported people – especially those in harder hit areas of the U.S. – are finding it difficult to get tested. Reports from some doctors indicate that only those who have symptoms and have been exposed to an infected patient or traveled abroad are getting tested, leaving questions about testing in “community spread” situations, or when the source of the infection is unknown.

The CDC said its diagnostic test can have a negative result if someone is in the early stages of infection, though usually a negative test means the symptoms a person is experiencing is not caused by COVID-19.

Who does COVID-19 affect the most severely?

According to the CDC, some people at higher risk of getting very sick from the disease includes older adults and people who have serious, chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

How can the virus be spread?

The Department of Health says the coronavirus spreads just like the flu or cold, through the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact (shaking hands), touching an object or surface with the virus on it and occasionally through fecal contamination.