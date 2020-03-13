Frequently asked questions about coronavirus

The state Department of Health said doctors can contact them for advice about testing, but even if the department does not believe testing is necessary (there are no symptoms are mild symptoms involving runny nose and cough), a doctor can order a test through a private, commercial laboratory. Any presumptive positives that come from those tests will be communicated with the department.

The CDC said its diagnostic test can have a negative result if someone is in the early stages of infection, though usually a negative test means the symptoms a person is experiencing is not caused by COVID-19.

Who does COVID-19 affect the most severely?

According to the CDC, some people at higher risk of getting very sick from the disease includes older adults and people who have serious, chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

How can the virus be spread?

The Department of Health says the coronavirus spreads just like the flu or cold, through the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact (shaking hands), touching an object or surface with the virus on it and occasionally through fecal contamination.