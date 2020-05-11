Focus on nursing home workers amid continued virus outbreaks

There is no national tally on the number of nursing home workers, ranging from nurses to assistants, who have had the virus, in part because many don't necessarily feel sick or get tested. In most cases, it's impossible to confirm how the disease was brought in or how long it was at a facility before manifesting itself in patients or workers. But with families and vendors barred, and many residents not allowed out of their rooms, most circulating comes from workers tending to patients.

Across the country, facility staff post supportive messages on social media and are touted by their employers as heroes. And while they bravely head to work, many fear they’ll contract the virus there and bring it home to their families — or that they could pick it up unknowingly at the supermarket and transmit it to their elderly patients.

Jeffrey Ravago, a 36-year-old certified nurse assistant, said his temperature is taken before each shift at a Northern California skilled nursing facility and outside work he only goes to Costco to buy essentials.

“The only way for it to get in is through us, because we’re basically locked down right now, and we’re being very careful,” he said.