FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy

And if youngsters stop taking the daily dose, they lose the protection.

Shots have long been used to induce tolerance for allergies to bee stings or pollen. But swallowing an allergen to build tolerance is a new twist — one that scientists call "oral immunotherapy." And peanuts are just the first food to be tackled. Tests for eggs, milk and tree nuts are underway.

But because of the drawbacks, scientists also are developing next-generation options that work differently. Next up for FDA review: A skin patch for peanut allergy.

"For so long, we had nothing to offer these patients," said Dr. Pamela Guerrerio of the National Institutes of Health, which funded much of the research that led to food allergy therapies. "We finally have a treatment. That's a big step."

Aimmune executives said Friday they hope doctors can begin prescribing the treatment in "a matter of weeks." They set the treatment's list price at $890 a month, but how much patients will pay depends on their insurance. Aimmune says it is working with insurance companies for coverage, and will offer a patient co-pay assistance program.

Growing problem