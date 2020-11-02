Families, day cares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules

"We should not be expecting certainty during a pandemic," Donoghue said. "This is an uncertain time."

Considered essential in many states, day cares are one of the few services that have remained open through the pandemic that's now stretched nine months and counting in the U.S. Numerous programs have permanently closed, though there are signs families are trickling back to preschool.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people working in child care has recovered steadily in recent months. But while the 853,000 workers reported in September marks a 28% jump from April, it's still below the more than 1 million in the field a year ago.

Lois Martin, who runs the Community Day Center for Children in Seattle, said the learning curve has been steep for her staff since most of her families returned to the day care. The preschool teachers are now being asked to take on responsibilities requiring medical expertise, such as evaluating runny nose secretions based on thickness and color.

"This is definitely not the world we want our children to be in," Martin said.