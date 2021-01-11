EXPLAINER: US regulator weighs in on vaccine dosing debate

Slaoui said it shows a lower dose sparked a good immune reaction in people ages 18 to 55, and that officials are discussing the approach with Moderna and the FDA.

Presumably Slaoui was referring to early-stage studies in very small numbers of people that explored which dose to put to a real test. But the FDA allowed emergency use of Moderna's vaccine based on a 30,000-person study that found two full doses 28 days apart are about 95% protective against COVID-19 — data that's far more solid than just checking immune reactions.

Again, the FDA late Monday dismissed that dose-stretching idea. The agency said that just like the postponed boosters theory, trying such strategies without data to back them could backfire, "undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19."

WOULD THESE IDEAS SPEED VACCINATIONS?

It's far from clear that stretching doses will get them into people's arms any faster at this point. In the U.S., initial supplies haven't been used nearly as fast as experts had hoped. Officials expect that to pick up with the holidays over and health workers getting more experience handling the shots.