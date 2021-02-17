EXPLAINER: How will we know we've reached herd immunity?

HOW DO CORONAVIRUS VARIANTS AFFECT HERD IMMUNITY?

It depends on the protection that past infection or vaccination gives you from the variant.

If vaccines were to prove notably less effective against a variant, it would require vaccinating an even greater portion of the population or updating existing vaccines to make them more effective, Orenstein said.

So far, it appears the shots provide at least some protection from the most worrisome variants. But scientists are still studying the situation, and worry about further mutations.

The variants have underscored the importance of vaccinating people as quickly as possible. Slowing transmission is critical since viruses can mutate when they infect people.

DOES HERD IMMUNITY HAVE TO BE GLOBAL?

Global herd immunity is ideal but unlikely.

Rich nations have reserved most vaccines that will be manufactured this year. In the U.S., for example, officials have said enough people could be vaccinated by fall to start to return to normal.

But many poorer countries will likely have to wait longer. This is why the World Health Organization has warned that global herd immunity is unlikely to be achieved this year.