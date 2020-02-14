Epilepsy treatment side effect: New insights about the brain

During that time, patients don't have a lot to do. For neuroscience researchers, a group of people with implanted brain electrodes and plenty of time is a golden opportunity.

"It is rare that you have the opportunity to study the brain in such a detailed way in awake people," says Dr. Joshua Rosenow of Northwestern University.

In some cases, researchers use the implanted electrodes for stimulation. A few years ago, to explore the role of a certain part of the brain in perceiving faces, Dr. Josef Parvizi of Stanford University activated that area in a 41-year-old patient. The man was looking at Parvizi, who was next to his hospital bed, when the stimulation began.

"You just turned into somebody else," the patient told Parvizi. "Your nose got saggy and went to the left. You almost look like somebody I've seen before but somebody different. That was a trip."

Other times, the brain electrodes are used to monitor what happens as patients do specific mental tasks. Patients may sniff odors, do math, sing, read specific words or sentences aloud, listen to music or speech, look at faces on a screen, name objects in line drawings, stick out their tongues, or do other things meant to create specific brain activity. All the while, scientists track what's going on in their brains.