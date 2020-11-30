Employers start sending workers shopping for health coverage

Benefits consultants say the accounts can be attractive to companies that have been hammered by insurance costs or want to offer benefits to attract new employees but haven't been able to afford them.

Element Designs, with about 65 employees, switched earlier this year. The Charlotte, North Carolina, custom door maker was facing a 60% price hike for its old coverage plan. That would have followed a 50% increase from the year before.

The company couldn't absorb those hikes. But human resources manager Kymberlee Hernandez said they also couldn't tell employees in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Hey guys, by the way, we're not going to have health care this year."

"This was definitely a good alternative for us," she said.

The company is reimbursing employees $500 per month for their coverage and another $300 if they have dependents.

Employee Olivia Banks found the new approach daunting at first. But a company hired by her employer, Take Command Health, helped Banks figure out which plans would include her doctors and what sort of expenses she could handle.

"The benefit on the other side is a plan that's tailored more towards you," said the account manager.