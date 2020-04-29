Easing lockdowns makes day-to-day choices more complicated

Around the world, confirmed infections exceeded 3 million — including 1 million in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

In China, where the pandemic began, cases have slowed to a trickle from the peak in February and March that even forced a delay in the country's ceremonial parliament meeting. State media reported Wednesday the National People's Congress would convene on May 22.

In the U.S., the uncertainty ahead was spotlighted in Georgia after businesses such as barber shops and tattoo parlors were given the go-ahead to reopen.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said people could find the changes perplexing.

"In reality we're under a stay-at-home order until April 30," Johnson said. "Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theaters, you can go to bowling alleys. It's those kinds of things that leave people confused."

Mixed messages are coming from even the U.S. Congress. The House is scrambling for ways for members to work from home after a revolt over convening during the pandemic, and said they wouldn't return to the Capitol on Monday. The smaller Senate, however, plans to convene there.