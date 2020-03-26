DOH: Positive COVID-19 cases double to 560, bringing state total to 1,687

The Midstate has about 3 percent of the total cases in the state with 61 positives. York and Lancaster counties have the highest number of cases in the region with 21 each, while Adams County has 7 and Franklin County has 5 cases. Perry County has yet to see any cases of COVID-19.

Dauphin County had been one of the last in the region to see a positive case, but its numbers have been growing rapidly. Before Tuesday, Dauphin only had four cases, but on Wednesday, that number more than doubled to 10. The county now has 13 cases.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Levine warned on Wednesday that if numbers continue to double as they are, the state will begin to see so many patients that it may overwhelm the hospital system.

As of Wednesday, more than 120 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is about 10 percent of the population that is infected. Of those who were hospitalized, 38 have required treatment in intensive care, and 18 of those residents have required ventilators for that treatment.