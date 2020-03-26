DOH: Positive COVID-19 cases double to 560, bringing state total to 1,687

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned that the positive COVID-19 cases that were doubling every two to three days will start growing cases exponentially in Pennsylvania.
With the latest one-day reporting of new cases bringing in 560 positives, Levine appears to be right in her estimation of where the outbreak is heading in the state.
The state Department of Health reported that there are 560 new positive cases of COVID-19, as of midnight Thursday morning, bringing the total positives in the state to 1,687 cases in 48 counties - four more counties than Wednesday.
The department also reported five new deaths, bringing the state total to 16 deaths.
Cumberland County saw two new positive cases to bring its total to 15.
Most of the new positives were in the Philadelphia area where Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered residents stay at home. That region now accounts for 1,051 of the 1,687 total positives in the state, or about 62 percent of all cases, with Philadelphia seeing 420 positives, 282 in Montgomery County, 156 in Delaware County, 84 in Chester County and 107 in Bucks County.
The Pittsburgh region has the second highest set of positive cases. Allegheny County has 133 cases itself, and combined with four other counties surrounding it, that region has 190 cases, or about 11 percent of the state's cases.
The Midstate has about 3 percent of the total cases in the state with 61 positives. York and Lancaster counties have the highest number of cases in the region with 21 each, while Adams County has 7 and Franklin County has 5 cases. Perry County has yet to see any cases of COVID-19.
Dauphin County had been one of the last in the region to see a positive case, but its numbers have been growing rapidly. Before Tuesday, Dauphin only had four cases, but on Wednesday, that number more than doubled to 10. The county now has 13 cases.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Levine warned on Wednesday that if numbers continue to double as they are, the state will begin to see so many patients that it may overwhelm the hospital system.
As of Wednesday, more than 120 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is about 10 percent of the population that is infected. Of those who were hospitalized, 38 have required treatment in intensive care, and 18 of those residents have required ventilators for that treatment.
Levine said the state, as of Wednesday, had 3,400 ICU beds, about which 40 percent were still available, and 3,000 ventilators, with about 35 percent of those still available. She noted that the availability changes often, but she noted that a large surge along the lines of Italy will overwhelm hospitals in the state.
The department on Thursday said that overall, 16,441 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.
