DOH: One new Cumberland County positive COVID-19 case Friday, 531 new cases for the state

The State Department of Health's COVID-19 update Friday showed a continued rise in positive test results for the state, with 531 new positives test results as of midnight Friday after 560 new positives Thursday.
The statewide total now sits at 2,218 in 50 counties. The department also reported six new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22.
Cumberland County saw one new positive case to bring its total to 16. The Midstate has about 4% of the total cases in the state with 91 total positives. York (29 ... up 8 from Thursday) and Lancaster (33 ... up 12 from Thursday) counties have the highest number of cases in the region, while Dauphin County has 18 (an increase of 14 cases in the last three days), Adams County has 8 and Franklin County remains at 5 cases. Perry County has yet to see any cases of COVID-19.
The Philly region accounts for 1,320 of the 2,218 total positives in the state (an increase of 269 from Thursday), or about 60% of all cases. Philadelphia County has 530 positives, 374 in Montgomery County, 185 in Delaware County, 107 in Chester County and 124 in Bucks County.
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
The DOH said there are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
• Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;
• 11% are aged 19-24;
• 40% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
• 18% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently 10 counties are under stay-at-home orders.
