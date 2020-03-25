DOH: 276 new cases and four more deaths from COVID-19 reported in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 276 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been tallied as of midnight Wednesday morning, which brings the statewide number to 1,127 cases in 44 counties - four more counties than Tuesday.
The department also reported four more deaths due to the coronavirus, which brings the statewide total to 11.
So far, deaths have been reported in Northampton, Allegheny, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Monroe, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference Tuesday that those numbers reflect the residents of those counties who have died - not necessarily where they may have died.
Cumberland County cases remain at 13.
Of the new statewide positive cases, those patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
This is the fourth consecutive day where COVID-19 cases have been above 100, and the new cases are the highest tally yet.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday also announced that he is expanding the "stay at home" order to include Lehigh and Northampton counties. With the two new additions, 10 counties will be under the order: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
The new order is effective at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until April 6.
Schools and non-life-sustaining businesses are also ordered to be closed through April 6.
