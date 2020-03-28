DOH: First death reported for COVID-19 in Cumberland County Saturday, six new cases raises county total to 22

The State Department of Health's COVID-19 update Saturday showed six new positive test results and the first death for COVID-19 in Cumberland County, pushing the county's total to 22.
No information has been released about the death in the county or the six new positive cases. Cumberland County cannot provide this level of detail on its own because it does not have its own health department, and is reliant on the state Department of Health.
When deaths are reported they are assigned to the county of residence for the person involved, the DOH said.
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey did report its first inpatient fatality associated with the COVID-19 Friday.
As of midnight Saturday morning, the DOH reports 533 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 2,751 in 56 counties. It's the third straight day Pennsylvania has shown increases in positive case total of 500 or more, with 1,624 new positives reported in the last three days.
The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 34.
Cumberland County saw 44 new positive case to bring its total to 135. The Midstate has about 5% of the total cases in the state. York (29) and Lancaster (45) counties have the highest number of cases in the region, while Dauphin County has 23. Adams County has 8 and Franklin County has 7 cases. Perry County showed its first positive test result for COVID-19.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that we respect the right to privacy for Pennsylvanians,” DOH spokesman Nate Wardle wrote in an email to The Sentinel this week. “The Disease Control and Prevention Act limits information being released to only what is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians. Other municipalities, while bound by the same act, may choose to interpret it differently.”
“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 25,254 patients who have tested negative to date.
A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county.
