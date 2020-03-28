DOH: First death reported for COVID-19 in Cumberland County Saturday, six new cases raises county total to 22

The State Department of Health's COVID-19 update Saturday showed six new positive test results and the first death for COVID-19 in Cumberland County, pushing the county's total to 22.

No information has been released about the death in the county or the six new positive cases. Cumberland County cannot provide this level of detail on its own because it does not have its own health department, and is reliant on the state Department of Health.

When deaths are reported they are assigned to the county of residence for the person involved, the DOH said.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey did report its first inpatient fatality associated with the COVID-19 Friday.

As of midnight Saturday morning, the DOH reports 533 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 2,751 in 56 counties. It's the third straight day Pennsylvania has shown increases in positive case total of 500 or more, with 1,624 new positives reported in the last three days.

The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 34.