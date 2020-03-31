DOH: 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County; more cases rise across Midstate

The Midstate saw 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 12 of those being in Cumberland County, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health.

As of midnight Tuesday morning, Cumberland County's COVID-19 cases rose from 24 to 36, and other nearby counties also saw jumps in their numbers.

The hardest-hit county in the region, Lancaster County, saw its cases rise from 97 to 123 with one additional death, only a day after it saw 30 new positive cases from Sunday to Monday.

Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as of midnight Tuesday morning, bringing the county's case number to 36.

Dauphin County's cases rose from 36 to 45, while York County's cases rose from 54 to 66 - another jump of more than 10 cases in two days for York.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There was also one death reported in Dauphin County Monday. Locally, Cumberland County has reported one death, and there have been three deaths in Lancaster County, with one new one having been reported.

Other county numbers include 19 in Franklin County (an increase of seven in one day), nine in Adams County (an increase of only one case), and Perry County remains at one positive.