DOH: 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County; more cases rise across Midstate

The Midstate saw 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 12 of those being in Cumberland County, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health.
As of midnight Tuesday morning, Cumberland County's COVID-19 cases rose from 24 to 36, and other nearby counties also saw jumps in their numbers.
The hardest-hit county in the region, Lancaster County, saw its cases rise from 97 to 123 with one additional death, only a day after it saw 30 new positive cases from Sunday to Monday.
Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County as of midnight Tuesday morning, bringing the county's case number to 36.
Dauphin County's cases rose from 36 to 45, while York County's cases rose from 54 to 66 - another jump of more than 10 cases in two days for York.
There was also one death reported in Dauphin County Monday. Locally, Cumberland County has reported one death, and there have been three deaths in Lancaster County, with one new one having been reported.
Other county numbers include 19 in Franklin County (an increase of seven in one day), nine in Adams County (an increase of only one case), and Perry County remains at one positive.
Gov. Tom Wolf added seven more counties to his stay-at-home order, which includes Franklin and Lebanon counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York are already under the order.
Overall, the department reported Tuesday that there are 756 new positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 4,843. The department also reported 14 new deaths among the positives, bringing that total to 63.
Philadelphia remains the hardest-hit region in the state, with 308 of the new positives being in that region alone, along with six more of the deaths. Philadelphia County itself has 1,197 of the state's total positive cases, which is an increase of 190 in one day.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.