Does new Alzheimer's drug work? Answers may miss 2030 target

"Alzheimer's trials take time to complete," the FDA said in a statement responding to questions about the study. The agency added that it might be possible to answer key questions about Aduhelm before the study's completion and that Biogen is expected to submit results "as soon as feasible."

But the agency's critics point out that nine years is among the longest follow-up periods the agency grants drugmakers. Drugs approved under similar circumstances typically get six years. And, if anything, those studies tend to run behind schedule, not finish early. If follow-up studies don't have positive results, the FDA can withdraw approval, though it rarely does so.

"Just because it says nine years doesn't mean the evidence will be available in nine years," said Joshua Wallach, a medical researcher at Yale's School of Public Health. "There's all of this back and forth discussion that can happen with FDA that can delay completion."

Biogen isn't scheduled to submit its initial proposal for the study to FDA until October. The Massachusetts-based company said in a statement that large Alzheimer's trials often take six or seven years and that FDA-mandated studies can take even longer.

"We are working with urgency and putting resources and plans in place," to complete the trial ahead of schedule, the company stated.