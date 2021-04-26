COVID treatment has improved, but many wish for an easy pill

Here's a look at what's on the horizon and the options now.

A PILL ON THE WAY?

Developing drugs for respiratory diseases is tough, partly because doses have to be high enough for the medicine to reach deep into the lungs yet not so high that they're toxic.

Research on treatments also was slower because the U.S. government initially gave priority to vaccines. It wasn't until the end of April 2020 that the first COVID-19 treatment showed benefit in a big government-sponsored study.

That drug — remdesivir, sold as Veklury by Gilead Sciences Inc. — remains the only one approved for COVID-19 in the U.S., though some others, such as the one Medina received, are authorized for emergency use.

Remdesivir also is the only antiviral COVID-19 medicine — it interferes with virus reproduction — and "we really, really need a bunch more," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said at a recent seminar.

Several companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca, are testing antivirals in pill form. Farthest along is molnupiravir, from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It doesn't seem to help hospitalized patients but shows promise in less sick ones, and a large study should give results this fall, the companies said.