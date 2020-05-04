COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope — maybe unrealistic — that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. It's a crowded field, but researchers say that only increases the odds that a few might overcome the many obstacles that remain.

"We're not really in a competition against each other. We're in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible," Dr. Andrew Pollard, who is leading the University of Oxford's vaccine study, told The Associated Press.

The hard truth: There's no way to predict which — if any — vaccine will work safely, or even to name a front-runner.

As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top expert, put it: "You need more shots on goal for a chance at getting a safe and effective vaccine."

The first cautious tests of March, when small numbers of volunteers got injections to check for side effects, have turned into larger studies in China, the U.S. and Europe to look for hints that different vaccine candidates really protect.