COVID-19 lung patterns show few clues for treating pneumonia

How to treat the pneumonia?

There are no drugs so far that directly attack the new coronavirus, although doctors are trying some experimentally, including an old malaria treatment and one under development to treat Ebola.

"The best treatment we have is supportive care," said Dr. Aimee Moulin, an emergency care physician at the University of California Davis Medical Center.

That centers around assistance in breathing when the oxygen levels in patients' blood starts to drop. For some people, oxygen delivered through a mask or tubes in the nose is enough. More severely ill patients will need a breathing machine.

"The goal is to keep the person alive until the disease takes its course" and the lungs begin to heal, explained Mount Sinai's Dr. Neil Schachter.

The very worst cases develop an inflammatory condition called ARDS -- acute respiratory distress syndrome — that floods the lungs with fluid. That's when the immune system's attempt to fight infection "is going crazy and itself attacking the lung," Baron explained.

Many things besides the coronavirus can cause the condition, and regardless of the cause, it comes with a high risk of death.

What else is affected?