COVID-19 cases rise to 28 in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday morning that they have received six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, with four in Montgomery County and two in Delaware County.

The department said the new cases are all adults who are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The new cases brings the total to 28 cases, with 22 cases still being presumptive, or those that need confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

As of Friday morning, the CDC has confirmed six of the cases, the first two reported in Pennsylvania and four more reported in Montgomery County.

