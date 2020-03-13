3 COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County bring state total to 41

During the closure, all school buildings will be cleaned, and the district has requested its transportation contractor complete an additional disinfection of buses.

Cumberland Valley School District will not provide instruction during the shutdown, but it said its teachers may send optional educational resources home with students to provide them with activities that keep them engaged in school.

"Please know that the decision to close schools across the district was extremely difficult," Superintendent David Christopher said in a notice online. "We know that closing our schools will impact our most vulnerable families, and we recognize that working families depend on the consistency and predictability of supports and services our schools offer. We are working with partners throughout the community to determine how to best mitigate the impact closing schools will have on working families.

Big Spring School District Superintendent Rich Fry said he was on a call Friday morning with the state secretary of education, the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Through that conversation, Fry said it became apparent the school community had to make a decision to "not only protect our students and staff, but also our community."