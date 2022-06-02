CDC recommendations for COVID-19 complex as Cumberland County begins to show rise in cases

In the more than two years since COVID-19 arrived in Pennsylvania, the science behind the disease has grown exponentially in treatment and vaccine development.

It also means that advice on how to deal with the disease is not as straightforward.

Statistics about current COVID-19 community levels, methods of prevention and recommendations on quarantine and isolation are all based on a layer of factors and metrics that can be used to individualize the information, but can also confuse those seeking a single answer.

Currently the U.S. Centers for Disease Control labels "COVID-19 Community Levels" to be relatively low in the Midstate, but with medium to high levels across much of the northern part of the state. That "community level" standard in the default map on the CDC's website incorporates multiple pieces of information, such as hospitalizations, deaths, cases, vaccinations and community transmission.

That CDC map currently shows 52 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of May 26 (up from 40 counties on May 19, 21 counties on May 12 and 11 counties on May 5). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now has 29 counties in the state in the high category and 23 counties (including Adams and York counties) in the medium category.

If someone looked at community transmission of COVID-19 alone — similar to how the CDC used to map the disease — then all but three counties in Pennsylvania would be deemed as "high," including Cumberland County.

Dr. Catharine Paules, infectious disease specialist at Penn State Health, said the CDC information now looks more at risk statistics, but she can confirm that COVID transmission is high in the Midstate, even if hospitalizations are only starting to tick upward.

"It's a nuanced way of looking at risk levels," she said. "We don't know what the next few weeks will bring ... but for an individual risk, I know that a lot of COVID is out there."

It's that individualization that will impact medical recommendations for how the public should handle prevention.

Paules sees a lot of oncology patients who are at high-risk of a severe infection for the disease, and for those patients, she recommends being up to date on vaccinations and wearing a mask. She said she recommends N95 or KN95 masks for the immunocompromised and high-risk patients, but well-fitted surgical masks would help with prevention for the general public.

That decision to mask up is something she urges for both people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who want to protect themselves from the disease, even if they are vaccinated and boosted.

"Even though I'm at low risk for getting it, my 80-year-old grandmother I like spending time with is at risk," she said. "And even if I am at low risk, I really don't want to get it and be out of work for five days, or couldn't help my patients or become at risk for long-COVID."

Previous reports have indicated that many who have "long COVID," or COVID-19 symptoms that persist for months, are those who only had mild cases initially of the disease.

Like the prevention recommendations, the CDC's quarantine and isolation recommendations are also individualized. The CDC has an online calculator that determines quarantine and isolation days depending on levels of exposure and vaccination status. According to the CDC, those who were exposed and are not up-to-date on vaccinations should quarantine for five days and wear a well-fitted mask until day 10, while those who are exposed but are vaccinated don't have to quarantine, though mask-wearing is recommended through 10 days after exposure.

Those who test positive and show symptoms are told to isolate for five days, but wear a mask for another five days after that isolation ends. Paules said she believes most people are still contagious through 10 days, which is why the mask recommendation is longer than the quarantine or isolation period.

Paules said those who are vaccinated and boosted should have good protection against the disease, at least in terms of contracting a severe infection, but come the fall, she recommends people keep an eye on their vaccination status.

"The further away we get from immunity or if they had COVID and were getting further away from the infection, I'm very concerned about complacency following us into the fall," she said.

For now, Paules said masking, vaccinations and avoiding large groups will be key in avoiding a COVID-19 infection, but options are available in the Midstate for those who don't. Paules said the Pfizer drug Paxlovid is a pill that can be taken outpatient at the onset of symptoms to help prevent severe infections, and those who test positive can also have their primary care doctor contact Penn State Health for outpatient infusions of Remdesivir or monoclonal antibodies, which should also help prevent hospitalization or death if taken right away.

"There are all these therapeutics available to patients even outside of hospitals that I don't think people know we have," she said.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

