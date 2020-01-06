HARRISBURG – With the chance to get a good cardiovascular workout and eat nutritious food, the Pennsylvania Farm Show should be a healthy experience for most people.
That’s not always the case.
A Carlisle woman who has been the Pennsylvania Farm Show nurse for 23 years says people who spend hours walking around a 24-acre building filled with more than 5,000 animals, hay, straw, woodchips and numerous allergens need to use common sense.
“Our most common complaint is respiratory illnesses,” said Abby Wertz, a registered nurse who treats everything from dehydration to bunny bites. “Believe it or not, some people say, ‘I didn’t know there would be animals here.’”
During the hours the Farm Show is open (as well as the day before when exhibitors move in), the Farm Show Complex First Aid room is staffed with a doctor and nurse at all times, in accordance with state regulations requiring such staffing at large scale events. Doctors are required to oversee distribution of medicines.
In addition, Community Life Team paramedics and emergency medical technicians, in three two-person crews, also are on duty during the show. One crew staffs the lobby, another the Giant Expo Hall and the third the First Aid room. A supervisor is on duty in the state police headquarters and, during rodeos, an additional crew stands by in the New Holland Arena.
Wertz, a nurse for 40 years, works 90 hours in the Farm Show Complex First Aid room during the eight-day show and the day before it opens
“Most of the problems we see are respiratory, asthma or allergies related to hay, nuts or the environment,” she said.
Asthma, a respiratory condition involving spasms in the bronchi of the lungs, often results from reactions to dust, animal dander, bacteria and even evergreen trees, all found in the Farm Show. Wertz said that people with asthma or allergies should consider taking Benadryl before coming to the Farm Show and should bring an inhaler if they have one.
People with severe allergies should avoid the areas with animals, hay and straw, limiting their visit to the Main Exhibition Hall and Giant Exposition Hall. They can watch the animals on PCN, which has been covering the Farm Show since 1994.
Visitors who come to the show dehydrated or who wear heavy coats all day while walking around the hot complex may faint. To avoid this, Wertz suggested that Farm Show visitors “dress appropriately, check their coats and drink enough water before and during the show.”
People who are exhausted from the walking should sit down and rest, maybe in one of the three arenas where they can watch everything from square dancing to sheep judging. “When people come to us dehydrated and tired, we give them a bottle of water to drink and let them rest.”
The Farm Show security staff has wheelchairs for visitors to borrow, although it may be difficult to get through the complex when it is crowded.
Wertz also treats animal injuries, with “bunny bites” leading the complaints.
“Too many people put their fingers in the cages even though signs tell them not to,” she said. “Don’t pet the animals. Don’t get too close either. Sometimes, cows or horses kick people.”
If visitors do touch the animals, they should wash their hands before eating or at least use the hand sanitizers placed throughout the Farm Show Complex.
Other problems range from splinters to headaches to broken bones.
This year, the Farm Show offers four low stimulation areas to provide a quiet, peaceful escape from the crowds for those who have sensory challenges or are over-stimulated. These are in the Main Exhibition Hall across from the butter sculpture, in the middle of the Giant Expo Hall, in the North Hall by the alpacas and in the Pennsylvania Room on the Upper Concourse.
“I love working at the Farm Show,” said Wertz, who has been involved with the Farm Show since she was a nurse at the former Polyclinic Medical Center in 1985. She also lived on a dairy farm for a few years. “I especially love the draft horses. Unfortunately, I don’t get to see much because I’m always in the First Aid room.”
When she’s not working at the Farm Show, Wertz works on the UPMC nurse advice line. She formerly worked for 36 years in the Harrisburg Hospital Emergency Department.