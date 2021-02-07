Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic

"Our whole testing approach, which has failed, has tried to tackle this pandemic as though it's a bunch of little medical problems," said Dr. Michael Mina, a Harvard University testing specialist. "Instead, we need to take a big step back and say, 'Wait, this isn't a lot of medical problems, it's an epidemic. And if we resolve the epidemic, we resolve the medical problems.'"

The U.S. reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety. The initial tests developed to detect COVID-19 all used the cutting-edge technique, which quickly became the standard at U.S. hospitals and labs. It also became the benchmark for accuracy at the FDA, which has greenlighted more than 230 PCR tests but only about a dozen rapid tests. Priced as low as $5, the quick tests look for viral proteins, which are generally considered a less rigorous measure of infection.

The FDA said in a statement it supports "innovation in testing" and "has not hesitated" to make rapid tests available.

But most experts agree that the current U.S. system, which relies heavily on lab testing, is still incapable of containing the virus that is killing more than 3,000 Americans per day and has pushed the country's death toll to nearly 460,000.