At tiny rural hospitals, weary doctors treat friends, family

"We spend our time indoors taking care of these very sick people, and then we go outdoors and hear people tell us the disease is a hoax or it doesn't really exist," Guffey said.

Glen Cowell wasn't so sure about the virus until it knocked him to his knees.

At 68, Cowell still works his 500-acre farm near Memphis and is healthy enough that he takes no daily pills. He started feeling poorly around Nov. 11, tested positive four days later, then gradually got sicker. On Nov. 18, an ambulance took him to the emergency room. He was treated and went home.

"They only had one bed left and I didn't feel I was sick enough to take somebody else's bed," Cowell said.

But soon, breathing became difficult and nausea set in. Worst of all, his temperature spiked to 104 degrees. Another ambulance trip was followed by a lengthy hospital stay.

He's not sure where he got the virus but admits he wasn't overly cautious.

"I'm as independent as a hog on ice," Cowell said. "I was pretty ambivalent about it. If Dollar General said I had to wear a mask, I wore a mask. If I walked across the street to Farm & Home, I didn't wear a mask. I really wasn't aware of the fact that it could get ahold of you and not let go."