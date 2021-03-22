AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

The AstraZeneca shot is a pillar of a U.N.-backed project known as COVAX that aims to get COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries, and it has also become a key tool in European countries' efforts to boost their sluggish vaccine rollouts.

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the results were reassuring but that more details were needed to back up AstraZeneca's claim that the vaccine was completely effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.

"It would be good to know how many severe cases occurred in the control group and so what the confidence intervals are for this 100% figure," said Hunter, who was not connected to the study. "But this should add confidence that the vaccine is doing what it is most needed for."

The early findings from the U.S. study are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration. An FDA advisory committee will publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine. In the past, the time between a company revealing efficacy data and a shot being authorized in the U.S. has been about a month.