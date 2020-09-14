Are Medicare Advantage plans worth the risk?

Most Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2020 paid no additional premiums for their coverage, other than their regular Part B premiums, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health research group.

HOW MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MANAGES COSTS

Medicare Advantage plans are similar to employer-provided group health insurance: To be covered, you typically must choose health care providers in the insurance company's network. The network may be relatively narrow if the plan is a health maintenance organization (HMO) or somewhat broader if it's a preferred provider organization (PPO). You may need preapproval for certain types of care or referrals to see specialists. If you go out of network, your costs may not be covered or may not apply to your out-of-pocket limits. Even if your doctor is "in network" now, that could change and you might not get much notice.

Also, Medicare Advantage plans are typically regional. If you move out of the area or travel to other states, you may not be covered.