Another COVID-19 presumptive positive case Tuesday in Montgomery County raises Pa.'s number to 11

From the Associated Press:

What we know

All 11 people who tested positive live in eastern Pennsylvania, and all the cases are people who are believed to have contracted it by traveling outside the state or outside the country, the department said.

Eight are residents of Montgomery County, including a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at a King of Prussia facility. Others are residents of Monroe, Delaware and Wayne counties. Those who are not hospitalized are at home in isolation, officials said.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state isn't recommending that large gatherings be canceled.

The illness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

What we don't know