Alzheimer's drug stirs hope for patients, worry for doctors

Aduhelm does not reverse mental decline. It only slowed it in one study that was marred by hard-to-interpret results. The data were so murky that the FDA ultimately granted the drug conditional approval based on a different measure: it's ability to get rid of harmful clumps of plaque in the brains of patients with early forms of the disease.

The FDA approval isn't limited to those early patients. Anyone with Alzheimer's — at least theoretically — could get prescribed the drug. But advocacy groups like the Alzheimer's Association and many doctors say the focus should be patients with an early diagnosis, like those helped in the study.

"I don't want to see people pull their mothers from nursing homes to get this treatment," said Dr. Babak Tousi, a Cleveland Clinic geriatrician who consulted with Biogen and helped run one of the testing sites for Aduhelm.

Safety will be a key consideration, according to Dr. Ronald Petersen at the Mayo Clinic, which is coming up with its own use guidelines for the drug.

"We want to be conservative here," said Petersen, an Alzheimer's specialist who has consulted with most major drugmakers in the field, including Biogen.