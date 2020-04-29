Airway experts' work puts them inches from where virus lives

"We're all used to seeing sick people, just not over and over and over again," Soto said.

"Just an unprecedented wave of patients has been coming into the hospitals," said Angella Jones, a nurse anesthetist at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital who is president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"You are very fearful of contracting the virus just because of the closeness of you to the patient's airway and the virus," she said.

Just how many airway experts have become infected on the job is unknown since detecting the source of coronavirus infections is difficult, but many have gotten sick. At Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated, about 20% of the anesthesiology team has been diagnosed with the illness, said Dr. Andrew Leibowitz, chairman of anesthesiology.

Fear of infection isn't the only big concern for airway experts: The fate of their patients also weighs heavily.

Some hospitals in China and Italy have reported survival rates of around 20% for COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Rates reported by some U.S. hospitals are only slightly better.