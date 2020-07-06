AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

“We have countries in other regions that are growing a next wave of epidemics among young people,” Hader said. “We’re still seeing 150,000 kids being newly infected with HIV each year.”

In sub-Saharan Africa, girls and young women make up 10% of the population but account for 25% of new HIV infections. In many cases, pregnant women aren’t getting tested or don’t stay on drugs that can prevent spreading the virus to their babies, Byanyima said.

Treatment

Worldwide, 38 million people have HIV and 81% of them are aware of it. About 25.4 million are on treatment, triple the number since 2010.

Roughly 67% of adults with the virus are getting treatment. But only 53% of children and teens are, meaning 840,000 of them are missing out on life-saving drugs.

Besides reaching more kids to provide care, “we need the science to come through for children” to develop easier treatments, Byanyima said. “It’s really hard if you’re a child ... 5, 6 or 7 ... to be on a tablet every day for the rest of your life,” or to have to conceal daily medicine use to keep HIV status a secret because of stigma around the disease, she said.

Deaths