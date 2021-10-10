Advocates, lawmakers push hospitals to help more with bills

Hospitals say they often notify patients several times about available help. They've also eased income limits for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some have smoothed out cumbersome applications.

But it can be hard to identify everyone who needs help, said Rick Gundling, a senior vice president with the Healthcare Financial Management Association, which consults with hospitals.

"I think many times when the patient doesn't have the money, they retreat or they don't ask for help, when the hospital can help," Gundling said.

Assisting people in the middle of a medical crisis can be difficult. Patients often have no idea when they receive care what it will ultimately cost and how much help they will need. A slew of insurance notices and bills that arrive later can sow more confusion.

Benjamin said she once helped a patient who had one kidney stone removed and received 28 bills.

Hospitals frequently post notices about financial help on emergency rooms walls or in bills sent to patient homes. But those can be overlooked or forgotten.

"People never read the whole bill. They're scary and overwhelming," said Benjamin, who would like to see hospitals include a one-page financial aid form with their bills.