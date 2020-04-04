A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs

Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, gave 37-year nurse Bruce Moore the option of a furlough from the cardiac catheterization lab — with no guarantee of a recall — or retrain to care for coronavirus patients on ventilators in the intensive care unit.

Moore took the retraining, with a mix of emotions: worried that he would never be recalled if he went on furlough, wanting to help, and apprehensive about the adequacy of two or three weeks of retraining and the prospect of using rationed masks and gowns, which are in short supply.

“Nurses are being expected to do things that they've never done,” Moore said.

Hospital officials say furloughed employees, in most cases, can expect to be recalled if they are needed or when the crisis subsides.

Clinical staff members being sent home are not treating coronavirus patients, or they have little to do in suddenly quiet offices and facilities where there is no crisis, the institutions' leaders say.