4 ways to manage retirement health care costs

Choosing the best Medicare policy once you turn 65 means finding one that includes your preferred doctors and your regular medications, helping you avoid high out-of-network and out-of-pocket costs. You'll also need to consider whether you want access to all doctors who accept Medicare — as with an Original Medicare plan — or whether you want a plan that comes with extra benefits but a more limited provider network, such as a Medicare Advantage plan.

One way to approach Medicare is to find an agent who can help you compare options. Find someone who's certified to sell as many carriers as possible, meaning they'll be able to present the full array of choices in your area, says Matt Chancey, a CFP in Tampa, Florida.

4. ASK QUESTIONS

Be an active participant in your health care, no matter what life stage you're in. When your medical provider orders tests, which can drive up your medical costs, make sure you understand why they're being done.

"Say to them, 'What do you hope to learn from this, and is doing this going to change the treatment?'" McClanahan says. "It's important to do that, because a lot of times, doctors order things rotely. It's part of their protocol and they don't stop and think, 'Is it really needed in this case?'"

The same goes for prescriptions. Ask your doctor whether there's something less expensive you could take, or whether there are changes you could make that would help. "A lot of doctors won't spend the time talking about lifestyle changes, so they throw pills at people," McClanahan says. "You can avoid a lot of medications just by doing the right thing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0