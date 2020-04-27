2 types of testing look for COVID-19 infections new and old

First, the doctor or nurse gathers samples from a patient’s nose or throat using swabs. The sample is developed through a process called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which is used to boost any traces of virus until they are detectable.

The same process has long been used to diagnose viruses like HIV and hepatitis.

The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized dozens of these types of tests that can be run at hospitals, university laboratories and large testing chains like Quest Diagnostics. The tests typically take 4 to 6 hours to run and can take a day or more to turn around if a sample needs to be shipped to another site for processing.

Last month, several faster options that don’t require laboratory processing came on the market. The fastest is a 15-minute test from Abbott Laboratories run on small, portable electronic machines found in thousands of hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices. The test puts all the chemical ingredients into a small cartridge that’s inserted into the Abbott machine along with the swabbed sample.

There are caveats to these types of tests: Someone can test negative one day and then positive the next. Much depends on the level of virus and whether the swab picked up enough of it to make a good sample.