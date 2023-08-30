Scoring 18 goals last year as a junior, Goretski was one of the catalysts for Northern’s surge. She’s back, along with the rest of the Polar Bears’ senior core, as Northern aims to build on the successful run it made last season.
Liv Goretski, sr., forward, Northern
