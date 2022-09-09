8 Friendly Ducklings looking for a forever home. Fettuccine, Ravioli, Linguine, Penne, Pierogi, Ravioli, Rotini, Tortellini, Ziti We are hoping... View on PetFinder
Kevin J. O'Donnell Jr., the current assistant to the superintendent, will replace James Estep, who will retire effective Jan. 2.
“We want to make changes (to the plan’s) interior roads. ... I want to make sure everything runs smoothly. I don’t want to contribute to traffic jams on the site,” Lowell Gates said.
Six Cumberland County teams remained unbeaten with Week 2 victories Friday night.
Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last reported to have taken an Uber to meet an unknown person in Leesburg, Virginia.
The store is anticipated to open within the first quarter of 2023, Raymond Eshaghoff, President of BSG Management, said.
Carlisle Police are searching for two men after a trespassing and open lewdness incident in the early morning hours Saturday in the first block of West Chapel Avenue.
Roundabout work at B and North College streets is "a little ahead of schedule" but the completion date will depend on weather between now and final paving, Public Works Director Mark Malarich said.
Carlisle's Carson Swartz is juggling both football and golf this fall and is a driving force for both programs.
Police were called to that location around 9:40 p.m. Thursday and said they found a male in his 30s who had suffered injuries to his face.
Back Porch Brewing products are on tap at Market Cross Pub, Hook and Flask Distillery, 1794 The Whiskey Rebellion in Carlisle, and Cassels Grille in Mount Holly Springs, co-owner Tim Wickard said.